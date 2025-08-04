Harry Clegg spins Norley Hall to victory on the Sefton Coast

Southport Tigers v Norley Hall

It was one win and one draw for Norley Hall's senior teams for the third week in a row.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callam Hughes took his first team to the Sefton Coast to play Southport Trinity. The home team won the toss and chose to bowl first in sunny conditions.

The Norley opening pair of Daniel Fisher and Harbir Singh made light work of being asked to bat first as they brought up a half-century partnership. However, after Fisher was unlucky to be bowled by a ball that kept low for 26 with the score on 55, disaster struck when the other set batter Singh was dismissed for 21 with the score still on 55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shah Afridi and Matthew Hayes looked set for a big partnership as both looked to be in fine form. However, when first Hayes (24) and then Afridi (14) were guilty of injudicious shots then Norley had gone from a promising start to being potentially in trouble at 95-4.

Useful contributions from Hughes (18) and Liam Martlew (22 not out) took the Norley total to something that may be defendable, but they weren't helped by further poor shots from some of their teammates. Norley Hall were eventually all out for 144 in 54.4 overs, which included a hat-trick from home bowler Mark Prince.

Hughes knew that if his team could bowl and field well, then this total may be defendable on a wicket that had shown signs of some variable bounce. Opening bowlers Liam Martlew and Ryan Wood struck early with a wicket apiece to leave the score 12-2. When Wood struck again and Shawal Afridi took his first Norley wicket, the game was finely poised with the hosts 65-4.

However, the hosts seemed to have ridden out the storm as they moved towards 100 runs without further loss and with home batter Wim Van Der Walt passing 50 and seemingly ready to lead his team to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the introduction of Harry Clegg and his left-arm leg spin turned the game on its head as he first trapped Van Der Walt leg before wicket and followed it up with two further quick wickets interspersed by another Liam Martlew wicket to leave the hosts 100-8.

However, Trinity refused to surrender, and a tricky 9th wicket partnership of 16 ensued until Clegg took his fourth wicket to make the score 116-9.

The last wicket partnership from the home team proved equally dogged, and they moved within 12 runs of victory before the reintroduced Wood dismissed Tony Campbell leg before wicket to give Norley victory by 11 runs.

Clegg led the way with 4/17 whilst Liam Martlew finished with figures of 2/29 and Wood 3/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A deserved victory for Hughes and his team as they displayed impressive resilience throughout the day.

Back at City Road, Keiron Ashcroft and his second team welcomed Sutton CC, hoping for a closer game than their heavy defeat away a few weeks ago.

Winning this toss and choosing to bowl first, Ashcroft and his team took wickets at regular intervals but saw a strong Sutton batting line-up continue to keep the scoreboard ticking over. The visitors posted a commanding 238/8 declared in 43.3 overs. James Woodcock took 3 wickets whilst there were two wickets apiece for Matthew Johnson and the skipper himself.

In reply, it was always going to be a tough ask to chase such a large total, unless the visitors offered encouragement to chase the total with their field settings and bowling choices, but Ashcroft knew that he had the batting depth to make the visitors work very hard to bowl them out and secure victory. Whilst victory was never really on the cards, the Norley Hall batting line-up made a good fist of it as they finished on 188/7 from 44 overs, the match ending in a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Highdale finished unbeaten on 35 whilst there were also strong contributions from Callum Martlew (33), Woodcock (29) and Stuart Drury (24).

Both teams are back in action on Saturday as the firsts welcome Wavertree CC to City Road and the seconds are away at St Helens Town CC.