Highfield first team hosted Old Xaverians CC from Liverpool in the latest round of league matches.

The visitors won the toss and unsurprisingly chose to bat on a baking hot day at Billinge Road with a lightning fast outfield.

Old Xavs started well with a solid opening partnership before Mohit Jangra struck, Chris McLoughlin taking the slip catch.

But the innings was 17 overs old when Jangra claimed his second, clean bowling the other opener, 55-2.

Hedley Molyneux replaced Sam Rotherham, but seam at that end quite quickly made way for spin in the form of Jamie Darbyshire.

Meanwhile Jangra toiled away and did claim a third wicket, breaking a stubborn partnership, 77-3.

Darbyshire also claimed a wicket but, at 132-4, the visitors were well placed to post a competitive score.

But as so many times this season, the prolific wicket taker Bala struck, and triggered a series of dismissals that saw Old Xavs all out for 180.

Bala added another five-wicket haul to his collection, whilst Mohit claimed four.

Highfield's openers Joel Welsby and captain Ryan Hargreaves started well before the latter played a trademark cut straight to slip, 30-1.

Welsby was undeterred by losing his opening partner and with good support from Mike Simpson, moved to an excellent 50 before being bowled, 87-2.

Simpson (18) also followed and when Bala was dismissed for just 4, the home side were 104-4, but Highfield have strength in the batting order and resilience.

And so it proved as Hedley Molyneux and Harry Moxham made light work of the target, Moxham blazing a run a ball unbeaten 28 and Molyneux a similarly paced unbeaten 61, including three maximums.

Highfield picked up 25 points and a further push up the table as the promotion places tighten up a bit more.

Next week Highfield travel to fellow promotion hopefuls Southport and Birkdale CC.

Highfield 2s travelled to South Liverpool to face Old Xaverians on a hot summer's day.

Ryan Allen won the toss and it was to no surprise to put the opposition into the field and bat first.

Tom Cunliffe was first to go without contributing, deemed bowled but most thought it potentially came off the keeper's glove and back onto the stumps.

Brother Jack Cunliffe came in at 3 who quickly got to 49 before being caught looking to work the ball past the fielder around the corner.

Opener Javid Niazi was going along nicely, rotating the strike well with Jordan Callinan, finding boundaries along the way, and both brought up well deserved half centuries in a 105 run partnership in 15 overs.

With both looking to advance and keep the run rate building, Javid Niazi (89) looking to come down the track found the man at first slip.

And then Jordan Callinan (58) couldn’t keep a low one out hitting the bottom off stump, in the 37th over with the score 206-4.

William Heyes (15) looked to hit one over mid on and was caught, at which point captain Ryan Allen decided to declare with the score 215-5 from 39.1 overs.

After an interval topping up the factor 50, ice lollies and water, Matty Wallace had the perfect start bowling the opening left handed batsmen for 0.

Adding to his tally, he quickly found two more wickets, the score 37-3.

Young Charlie Farrell picked up a well deserved wicket with the other opening batsmen hitting the ball to Jack Cunliffe at cover.

First change Lee Martinus ‘steaming’ into the crease, joined the party, picking up a wicket hitting leg stump of the middle order batsmen.

Matty Wallace reached another five-wicket haul, snicking the batsmen to veteran Gary Darbyshire along with another textbook bowled.

With the score at 70-8 from 20 overs, Highfield looked to wrap things up and get out of the sun. But Old Xaverians had other ideas with an unexpected 10th-wicket partnership of 69 runs.

Javid came on and quickly finished things off picking up two wickets, both batsmen hitting the ball into the ever reliable Tom Cunliffe at mid on ending proceedings on 149 all out from 33.5 overs and winning by 66 runs.