Highfield slip out of promotion race after losing momentum

Highfield have seen their promotion hopes dashed in recent weeks

Highfield travelled across to Sutton in the latest round of league fixtures, looking for a win.

Ryan Hargreaves won the toss yet again and chose to bowl and, with Will Williams partnering Sam Rotherham in attack, they applied pressure from the get go.

Williams claiming an early wicket, 3-1, and both were miserly and threatening as Sutton struggled to make double figures after 10 overs.

But steadily, Smith and Noctor built an excellent partnership of 150, as Highfield rung the bowling changes.

Smith had reached a patient 50 when he drove Bala to Matt Wallace at extra cover, and the same bowler denied Noctor a century as he trapped him lbw for 92, 157-3.

And when Bala quickly struck again, adding to his prolific wicket haul this season, there was a sense that the visitors might restrict the home side to around 200.

But Onion and York added a run-a-ball 50 partnership to take Sutton to 225-4 declared, off 55 overs.

With an expected 50 overs to be bowled in return, Highfield felt positive even without a couple of key batsmen unavailable.

Hargreaves and Niazi added 30 for the first wicket, but both fell in quick succession, 36-2.

Mike Simpson joined Bala but they were only able to move the score to 50 mark before Simpson was bowled.

Bala (39) was starting to look dangerous when he too was dismissed, along with a first-baller for Jamie Darbyshire, 78-5.

Keeper-bat Joel Welsby (43) dominated a partnership with Williams, which moved Highfield towards the 120 mark, before Welsby was also bowled.

Williams continued to offer good support to Matty Wallace who scored a breezy half century, his maiden first team fifty.

Williams was unbeaten on 32 as Highfield closed on 196-6, their third draw in a row.

Ryan Hargreaves reflected on the game: “Another draw and another late finish at Sutton. Winning the toss and choosing to bowl in what looked like favourable conditions, Will got us an early breakthrough and runs were proving hard to come by for the Sutton lads, some really tight bowling from both Will and Sam.

"However, Smith and Noctor really dug in and gutted it out, a really good partnership built. A couple of quick wickets towards the end of the innings but then a really subdued 30 minutes from our lads in the field cost us some very valuable runs. Something that needs to improve, we can’t allow periods like that to happen. “We would likely get 50 overs back, so the target of 225 was still really gettable. We needed to be in a position where we had plenty of wickets in the bag going into the last 20, but when that came around the win was out of sight, and we had to show a bit of resilience once again, which we did.

"Some really good knocks from Joel and Will and a classy maiden first team 50 for Matty was fantastic to see. Although it’s good to show we are once again tough to beat, we really need to get back to winning ways and get that winning feeling back before the end of the season.” Highfield have lost momentum and are now considered out of the promotion race, but can still influence who does go up. Next week they host Orrell.