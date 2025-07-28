Reversal of fortunes for Norley Hall as Martlews lead the way

Action from Norley Hall's fixture against Prestatyn CC

It was again one win and one draw for Norley Hall's senior teams on Saturday - albeit with a reversal of fortunes for both teams - as the Martlew sons led the way with their performances in both fixtures.

Callam Hughes and his first team welcomed Prestatyn Cricket Club to City Road looking to build on last week's win against promotion chasing Caldy.

Winning the toss, Hughes elected to bat first in sunny overhead conditions.

Early in the innings, the Prestatyn bowlers found some helpful lateral movement and zip in the pitch. Not helped also by injudicious shots in some cases, Norley plummeted to 36-4 with three wickets falling on 36.

At this point, the home team desperately needed two batters prepared to bring some stability through being prepared to bat for a period of time. They found exactly that in Alex Martlew and Hughes himself.

Both batters displayed an unflappable attitude, which was backed up by quick running between the wickets rather than an over reliance on boundary hitting, and they showed the inherent value in rotating the strike.

While Hughes batted with elegance as befits a left handed batter, Martlew turned previous promise into actual performance with ground shots on both sides of the wicket.

When Hughes was out for 29, Alex brought up his maiden first team half century with his brother Liam also at the crease to share the moment - a special moment.

At 134-6, it was then time for Ryan Wood to join Alex and take the home team to maximum batting points, Wood using his impressive power to score an unbeaten 62 from only 45 balls.

Hughes declared on 230-6 from 53 overs, Alex top scoring with 84.

In reply, the home bowling attack struggled to make an early breakthrough as the Prestatyn opening batters mixed good shots with lots of play and misses that failed to find the edge of the bat.

When they brought up a century opening partnership, it looked like an away win could be on the cards and Hughes and his team had to hold their nerve.

The introduction of the spin twins in Hughes and Harry Clegg saw the breakthrough happen as they took three wickets between them to leave the score 114-3.

When Wood and Liam Martlew were brought back into the attack, they shut the door firmly on an away victory and thoughts turned more to whether the home team had time to force a victory.

Unfortunately, they ran out of time as the visitors finished on 181-8, the final two wickets not falling despite ultra attacking fields being towards the end. Liam was the pick of the bowlers with 4-23 from 15 overs.

Keiron Ashcroft took his second team to Prestatyn for the reverse fixture and saw his team emerge with a comfortable nine-wicket victory.

Winning the toss and electing to field, Ashcroft saw his bowlers dismiss the hosts for 119 in 29.1 overs, Andrew Magrath leading the way with five wickets, with two also for both Callum Martlew and Ismail Ahmedji.

Norley then cantered to a nine-wicket victory with unbeaten half centuries for Minhaz Pathan and Callum Martlew.

Both teams are back in action next Saturday with the first team away at Southport Trinity and the second team welcoming Sutton to City Road.