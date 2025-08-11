Wonderful Wood sees Norley Hall home against Wavertree as second team defeated in St Helens

Norley Hall Cricket Club v Wavertree Cricket Club

It was one win and one loss for Norley Hall's senior teams on Saturday with the first team getting up off the ropes to secure a victory whilst the second team suffered a heavy defeat.

Callam Hughes and his first team welcomed Wavertree Cricket Club to the home of WN5 Cricket. Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first, Hughes saw his new ball pairing of Ryan Wood and Liam Martlew again exert great pressure on the opposition batting line-up. Wickets fell at regular intervals, and this was being backed up by an energised fielding display.

At 86-6, the home team looked to be in a great position to limit the Wavertree innings to a lowish total, especially with Rob Collier following up the opening bowlers with a tight burst, including two wickets.

However, the recurring issue of letting batting teams off the hook reared its ugly head again as the visitors mounted an impressive rearguard, punctuated only by two wickets for Shawal Afridi in an impressive five-over burst.

The reintroduction of Wood eventually ended matters as he took the final two wickets within three balls of returning to the attack as Wavertree were bowled out for 154 in 50.3 overs. Wood finished with figures of 5-27 as he continued his fine form with the ball.

In reply, any thoughts of the home team cantering to victory were proven to be incorrect as Norley Hall plummeted to 1-2 and then 18-3.

Thankfully, for the home team, Matthew Hayes showed his class as well as his experience. Realising that there were lots of overs left in the day’s play, he went about methodically rebuilding the Norley Hall innings through sound defence, effective strike rotation and quick running between the wickets. Alongside two short rain breaks, his mini partnerships with first Alex Martlew and then Hughes took some of the wind out of Wavertree’s sails.

Still at 51-5, a Norley Hall victory seemed to be the unlikeliest outcome, and there was a lot of pressure on the sixth wicket partnership of Hayes and Wood.

However, combining good rotation of the strike, quick running between the wickets, the shot placement of Hayes, as well as the power of Wood, these two batters started to turn around the momentum of the game.

Disaster potentially struck when their partnership of 64 was broken when Hayes was adjudged leg before wicket for 46 to a ball that kept quite low, a crucial innings in the context of the game.

This still left 39 runs needed for victory, and Wood needed a partner prepared to stick around with him. Enter last week's bowling hero Harry Clegg, who showed he was the man for the job. This enabled Wood to not panic and avoid playing rash shots. Clegg then went on to do more than just hang around as he hit three fours in an over to bring the home team to the brink of victory. With around four overs of the day’s play left, Wood brought up a four-wicket victory for the hosts with a six down the ground that also brought up an unbeaten half century to cap another impressive all-round performance.

This was a very pleasing win for the home team given the less than ideal start to their chase and one which proved the value of a top order batter, in this instance Hayes, anchoring the innings, which then allows an expansive all-rounder like Wood to play with such confidence and free from too much pressure.

Keiron Ashcroft and his second team made the journey over Billinge Hill to play St Helens Town Cricket Club.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Ashcroft saw his team have a chastening time in the field as the hosts made 230-4 declared in 43 overs. Andrew Magrath, with two wickets, was the pick of the Norley Hall bowlers, with one wicket each for Maaz Pathan and the captain himself.

In reply, a poor batting effort saw Norley Hall all out for 117 runs in only 25.2 overs. Mohammad Kapadia (25), Matthew Johnson (23) and Steve Martlew (18) were the only Norley Hall batters to seriously trouble the scorers.

Hughes and his first team will look to continue their recent form when they visit St Helens Town next Saturday. Meanwhile, the second team will look to bounce back when they entertain Parkfield Liscard at City Road.