Dan Sarginson heading to university when he leaves Wigan Warriors as he plots future career

Dan Sarginson admits London’s perilous position at the bottom of the Super League scrubbed his hopes of returning to be close to his family.

The centre is leaving Wigan at the end of this season.

Initially he eyed a move down south to be nearer his family members, who were rocked by the death of his younger brother Adam last year.

But it is understood he has agreed to join Salford for next season and, while he hasn’t confirmed the move, he revealed he is looking to start a university course as he plans for his post-playing career.

“Ideally I wanted to move back to London to be near my family, that was a big thing,” he said.

“But moving to the Broncos wasn’t really an option with them potentially going down.

“So I just wanted a bit of a change, I’ve lived in Wigan for five years now so I just wanted to spice it up a bit and change my life.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment and that won’t change no matter where I go. But I want to get some uni stuff going and start preparing for after rugby as well.

“I was studying history and politics but when everything happened with my little brother, I packed it in, I wasn’t in the right head space for it. So I’m going to kick start my uni course again – maybe not history and politics, it was too hard! I’m not sure yet what I’ll do... maybe I’ll do economics.”

London are two points adrift at the bottom of the Super League table following their 58-28 loss to Salford yesterday.

Sarginson is nearing the end of his second stint with Wigan, having moved to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans for 2017.

His last departure was with a Grand Final victory and having returned to Old Trafford last year, too, he says confidence is brimming that they can maintain their late-season charge.

“We know when we look around the room, the amount of players who have played in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup Finals... there aren’t many who haven’t," he said.

"So when it comes to these big games we know we can rely on this experience and hopefully have some good form to top it up.”