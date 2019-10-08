'Dan Sarginson one of best pick-up recruits in Super League,' says Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam has saluted departing Dan Sarginson – and said Salford have snared one of Super League’s best recruits for 2020.

The centre’s second spell with the Warriors came to a disappointing end as the club fell a hurdle short of the Grand Final.

Sarginson had missed three play-offs matches with a hamstring injury but was hoping to return this week and bow out at Old Trafford.

Instead, his next club, Salford, earned the right to meet St Helens in the title-decider – and Lam says Ian Watson’s outfit have signed a champion.

“Sarge has been great for us, and he’s going to be sorely missed,” said Lam.

“Right from the start, in pre-season, I didn’t have the international boys in and he was the best.

“I think Salford have got one of the best pick-up buys in the competition in my opinion.”

Sarginson has been at Wigan since 2014, aside from a year in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans in 2017.

He decided on a move to Salford so he could go back to university and live closer to Manchester.

“I had a good take and he wanted a different way of life, he wants to live over there and go to Manchester and we supported him with that,” said Lam.

Sarginson’s brother Adam died a year ago and the 26-year-old hopes the distractions and activity of city life will help him as he continues to grieve.

“I got into a bit of a rut after my brother died, I wasn’t doing too much or socialising too much,” said Sarginson, who has started a course in project management at Salford University.

“Being in Manchester, if I have days like that, I can drift into the city where there’s a bit more going on. I just need a new lease of life.”

George Williams is also leaving for Canberra while fringe forward Samy Kibula has secured a contract with Warrington.

Lam will stay at Wigan this week while he completes a detailed review into their campaign and makes plans for 2020.

He will leave next week and immediately link-up with the Australia squad for their Nines tournament and begin preparations for Tests against Tonga and New Zealand. Lam is assistant to head coach Mal Meninga.