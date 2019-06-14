Dan Sarginson stakes claim for Wigan Warriors full-back spot

Dan Sarginson looks set to start ahead of Morgan Escare as Wigan travel to Leeds tonight.

The centre switched to the role at half-time during Warriors’ 19-18 win at Hull KR last week and impressed with what coach Adrian Lam described as “probably his best game of the season there.”

And with first-choice No.1 Zak Hardaker nursing a hamstring injury, Lam has to make the call of whether to start Sarginson in the role at Headingley or go for specialist full-back Escare.

“Talking to the senior players and the coaches, and my own thinking is Sarge played probably his best game of the season there (at full-back),” said the coach.

“It was a massive effort and I’m leaning towards him playing at full-back.

“Morgan hasn’t played a fair bit this year so I’d like to see him go around, but I’m leaning towards Sarginson for the Leeds game.”

If Lam does opt for Sarginson, Chris Hankinson would be likely to start at right centre for the clash, in which 10th-placed Leeds are looking for a third straight win while Wigan, in eighth, are aiming for a second success on the bounce.