Daryl Powell says Castleford "deserved to win" game against Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell believes his side were unlucky after their 6-4 loss to Wigan.

The Tigers led the Warriors 4-0 at half time thanks to two penalty kicks by Peter Mata’uia but conceded a try to Sam Powell which earned Warriors the win.

Powell said: “I thought we were the better side. We were unlucky, I thought we probably deserved to win the game.

“I thought we did create some things and they either defended it pretty well or we just didn’t have the cutting edge.”

Powell gave his thoughts on the rule change regarding the ruck. He said: “I thought it was a lot better today. I thought he (the ref) handled it really well.

“I thought there were five or six times when the ball would’ve been played in to the ruck and I thought the game benefitted from it so I was pleased with it, I thought it was a lot cleaner.”