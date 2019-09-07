Date change for Wigan Warriors' game with Castleford Tigers

The date of Wigan's last home game of the regular Super League season has changed - with less than a week's notice.

The Warriors will now welcome Castleford to the DW Stadium on Thursday, at the request of Sky Sports.

It will allow all the other five games to take place on Friday, at the same time - four clubs (Huddersfield, Wakefield, Hull KR and London) are threatened with relegation.

They are all locked on 20 points heading into the final round.

If Wigan beat Cas' they will secure second spot heading into the play-offs. Lose, and they risk slipping to third or fourth, depending on whether Warringtoon and Salford win.