Details of Wigan Warriors' Magic Weekend fixture confirmed

Wigan will again face Warrington at the Magic Weekend - and it won't be a headlining match.

The Warriors face the Wolves for a fourth successive year at the annual on-the-road event, which returns to Newcastle in 2020.

It will be the second game on Sunday, May 24 (2.45pm), sandwiching Huddersfield-Toronto (12.30pm) and Wakefield-Hull KR (5pm).

Grand Finalists St Helens and Salford Red Devils play each other at 5.15pm on May 23 in-between Castleford Tigers against Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos versus Hull FC.

Games have been selected based on finishing position in the league this year (1st v 3rd, 2nd v 4th, and so on).

Fans can get a full weekend ticket for the price of one day until Tuesday, November 12.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am tomorrow, Monday November 4, with the full Super League fixtures revealed the following day.