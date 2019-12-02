Details of Wigan Warriors' revived reserves revealed

Wigan's reserves will launch their comeback campaign at Widnes on February 1.

A competitive second-string division has been reinstated in 2020, with the academy switching from Under-19s to U18s.

Each of the 14 reserve teams will play 18 matches, with the last round of fixtures on the weekend of August 30 – and no play-offs, meaning the team finishing top will be crowned champions.

The Academy Championship, though, will have a four-team play-off series at the end of their 18-round season which kicks off a month later than the Reserves League, on Friday February 28 – when Wigan, who won their third consecutive title with a Grand Final victory over St Helens in 2019, launch their latest title defence at home to Hull KR.

The reserves was ditched when the academy switched to U19s several years ago - a decision criticised by Wigan and many players - and the return of the league will be widely welcomed.

Wigan's 2020 Reserve Fixtures:

Sat 1 Feb, Widnes Vikings (A), 2.00pm, Halton Stadium.

Sat 8 Feb, Hull FC (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 15 Feb, Hull KR (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sun 23 Feb, St. Helens V Wigan (A), 3.00pm, Ruskin Drive.

Sat 7 March, Leeds (A), 3.00pm, Stanningley ARLFC.

Sun 22 March, Newcastle Thunder (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 4 April, Bradford (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 25 April, Warrington (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 9 May, London Broncos (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Thur 14 May, Castleford (A), 7.30pm, Mend a Hose Jungle.

Sat 23 May, Salford Red Devils (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat May 30, Huddersfield (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 13 June, Wakefield (A), 3.00pm, Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Sun 28 June, Hull KR (A), 12.30pm, Hull College Craven Park.

Sat 11 July, Warrington (A), 2.00pm, Victoria Park.

Sat 25 July, Salford Red Devils (A), 2.00pm, AJ Bell Stadium.

Sat 15 Aug, Widnes (H), 12.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 29 Aug, London Broncos (A), 1.00pm, Trailfinders RFC

Wigan's 2020 U18s Fixtures:

Fri 28 Feb, Hull KR (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Wed 4 March, Leeds (A), 7.00pm, Stanningley ARLFC.

Fri 20 March, Newcastle Thunder (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sun 29 March, London Broncos (A), 12.30pm, Trailfinders RFC.

Fri 3 April, Bradford Bulls (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Fri 10 April, St. Helens (A), 12.30pm, Totally Wicked Stadium.

Fri 17 April, Huddersfield (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Fri 24 April, Warrington (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Fri 1 May, Hull FC (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 6 June, Castleford (A), 2.00pm, Mend a Hose Jungle.

Sat 13 June, Wakefield (A), 1.00pm, Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Fri 19 June, Widnes (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sun 28 June, Hull KR, (A), 11.00am, Hull College Craven Park.

Sat 4 July, St. Helens (H), 12.30pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 11 July, Warrington (A), 12.00pm, Victoria Park.

Fri 17 July, Wakefield (H), 6.00pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 1 Aug,London Broncos (H), 12.30pm, Robin Park Arena.

Sat 22 Aug, Widnes (A), 2.00pm, Halton Stadium.

Thu 3 Sept, Bradford (A), 7.30pm, Bradley Dudley Hill.

(All fixtures subject to change)