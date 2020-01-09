Dom Manfredi returns to full training with Wigan Warriors

Dom Manfredi has returned to full training this week.

The Warriors winger took another step towards playing again when he rejoined team-mates on the training pitch.

Manfredi’s 2019 campaign was cut short when he suffered an ACL injury in April – his third serious knee injury in quick succession.

Coach Adrian Lam is pleased to see him back in the mix though he is unsure whether the 2018 Grand Final hero will be in contention for their Super League opener against Warrington on January 30.

“This is Dom’s first full week in, whether he’s right for round one I’m not sure, but if he’s not he won’t be too far off,” revealed Lam.

“We’ll have a good look at him over the next three weeks and get a better feel, but he’s certainly looking good.”

If Manfredi misses round one, Liam Marshall and Joe Burgess would seem the likely options to play on the wing.

With Manfredi back in full training, Morgan Escare – back from a loan spell at Wakefield – and Great Britain centre Oliver Gildart remain the only two players sidelined by injury.