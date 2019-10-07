Hastings

Eighteen pictures from the Super League awards night

Super League staged a revamped awards event at the Lowry Theatre last night.


Salford's Wigan-bound halfback Jackson Hastings took the main prize, the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

Wigan's Morgan Smithies missed out on the Super League young player of the year award. Picture: SWPix

1. Super League awards

Ellery Hanley arriving at the Lowry. Picture: SWPix

2. Super League awards

Ex-Warriors Lee Mossop and Mark Flanagan, who will be playing for Salford in the Grand Final. Picture: SWPix

3. Super League awards

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski and wife Rachel. Picture: SWPix

4. Super League awards

