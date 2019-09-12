Eleven pictures from Wigan Warriors' first game at the DW (JJB) Stadium - 20 years ago this week
Wigan played their first match at the then-JJB Stadium on September 16, 1999.
The Warriors took on Castleford - their opponents this evening - and lost a play-offs match by 14-10...
1. A ticket
A fan holds up a ticket for the first Wigan game at their new ground
2. Queue
Fans wait in line to secure their tickets
3. Running out
Andy Farrell leads the side out
4. Dancers
These cheerleaders greeted the players onto the pitch
