Wigan's crowd

Eleven pictures from Wigan Warriors' first game at the DW (JJB) Stadium - 20 years ago this week

Wigan played their first match at the then-JJB Stadium on September 16, 1999.

The Warriors took on Castleford - their opponents this evening - and lost a play-offs match by 14-10...

A fan holds up a ticket for the first Wigan game at their new ground

1. A ticket

A fan holds up a ticket for the first Wigan game at their new ground
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Fans wait in line to secure their tickets

2. Queue

Fans wait in line to secure their tickets
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Andy Farrell leads the side out

3. Running out

Andy Farrell leads the side out
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
These cheerleaders greeted the players onto the pitch

4. Dancers

These cheerleaders greeted the players onto the pitch
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3