Wigan's players at the Magic Weekend

Eleven pictures of Wigan Warriors' one-off shirts

How did Wigan Warriors' Magic Weekend shirt compare to previous 'one-off' tops?


Here is a selection of other special shirts from over the years...

1. Men of Steel

2. Joseph's Goal top

3. World beaters

4. Hall of fame

