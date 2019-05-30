Eleven pictures of Wigan Warriors' one-off shirts
How did Wigan Warriors' Magic Weekend shirt compare to previous 'one-off' tops?
Here is a selection of other special shirts from over the years...
1. Men of Steel
In 2013 Wigan and Leeds faced each other in promotional Super Man shirts for the launch of the Man of Steel film
jpimedia
2. Joseph's Goal top
Sean O'Loughlin faced Catalans Dragons in this stylish top
jpimedia
3. World beaters
The 1987 World Club Challenge was remembered with this traditional kit in a 2017 defeat to Castleford
jpimedia
4. Hall of fame
Some of the clubs legends were honoured by being included on this 2016 shirt which was worn against Catalans
jpimedia
