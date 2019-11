Former Wigan hooker Tony Karalius has died, aged 75.

He spent the bulk of his career at St Helens and his 350 appearances included their 1976 Challenge Cup victory.

Tony, brother of Vince Karalius, moved to Wigan in October '78 and made his debut in a 20-10 win against Rochdale at Central Park.

He left the club in February, 1980. News of his death was announced on the St Helens club's website.