Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Gareth Hock 'can't wait' to play for Leigh Centurions again

Championship club Leigh have signed former England international Gareth Hock for a second time.

The 35-year-old forward, who scored 12 tries in 53 games for the Centurions from 2015-17, was a free agent after parting company with Barrow without playing a game.

Leigh coach John Duffy said: "Gaz has signed for the rest of the season and I think he knows this is an opportunity for him to finish his playing career on his terms.

"He'll enjoy our environment and he knows he'll have to perform every week. And if he wants to go around for another year, he's got a few months to nail a deal."

Hock, who made 191 appearances for Wigan from 2003-13, also played for Widnes, Salford and Featherstone and joined Barrow this year.

He said: "I'm really pleased to be back at Leigh Centurions and can't wait to run out in front of the North Stand again.

"I've left Barrow Raiders by mutual agreement. Things didn't work out but I've had time to think and to go back to the club I loved being at recently and which has always been good to me is a great feeling."