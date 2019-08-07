Ex-Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman is 'NRL Buy of the Year'

Former Wigan Warriors star John Bateman has been anointed as the ‘NRL Buy of the Year’ by a panel of experts.

Bateman, who represented Warriors between 2014 and 2018, received half of the nominations from an 18-strong panel on the NRL website, including Australian legend Steve Renouf.

While Bateman led the way with nine nominations, his Canberra team-mate Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad didn’t follow far behind with seven of the picks.

Manly’s Reuben Garrick, Rabbitohs’ Ethan Lowe and Wests Tigers forward Ryan Matterson were also nominated for the Best Buy accolade (one of the panelists chose two players).

Ex Wigan centre Renouf described ex-Warriors second-rower Bateman as a “very talented player”.

“My buy of the year would have to be John Bateman.” he said.

“With a steady flow of Poms reaching our shores he's been the Best Buy for money! Very talented player has had a great impact the Raiders.”

Ryan Sutton also moved to Canberra this year and their ex-Wigan team-mate George Williams will be joining them in the capital next year.