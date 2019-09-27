Ex-Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman set for NRL Grand Final

Former Wigan forward John Bateman will play in back-to-back Grand Finals on either side of the world after helping Canberra Raiders to a 16-10 win over South Sydney in the Battle of Britain.

The England star bowed out of Super League on a high by helping Wigan to victory over Warrington at Old Trafford last October and he will have the chance to mark his first season in the NRL with another Grand Final ring.

Canberra's opponents on Sunday week will be either Sydney Roosters or Melbourne Storm, who meet in the second semi-final on Saturday.

Two other England internationals, Elliott Whitehead, on his 100th NRL appearance, and Josh Hodgson, were also prominent as the Raiders reached their first Grand Final for 25 years.

It meant a disappointing finish to the season for the Rabbitohs and the end of the road for George Burgess, who was left out of the side by Wayne Bennett and will play his next club match for Wigan in 2020.

With former Wigan forward Ryan Sutton failing to make the Raiders' 17, it meant the teams narrowly failed to equal the record for the most number of Englishmen playing in an NRL match.

Sam Burgess, who lined up alongside younger brother Tom for Souths, sustained a shoulder injury in the second half which could cause a worry for Great Britain coach Bennett ahead of the tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.