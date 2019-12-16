Ex-Wigan Warriors ace Micky McIlorum has operation after being bitten by pet dog

Former Wigan hooker Micky McIlorum needed surgery after being bitten by one of his pet dogs.

The Catalans star, 31, had the operation following the freak injury last week.

A Dragons spokesman told League Express: “It’s quite a nasty bite between his thumb and index finger. Thankfully, no ligaments or tendons were involved but surgeons decided to operate because of the nature of the injury and its position on his hand.

“It seems his two dogs had been fighting and he’d tried to separate the pair when he was bitten. It’s just a freak injury and a real shame, because we all know how much he loves his dogs.”

When McIlorum left Wigan, he revealed he chose Catalans over Canberra because of his two Parson Terriers, Daisy and Marley.

“I’d had the chance to play in the NRL, but it was a bit too far to take them,” said McIlorum, who spent 10 years at Wigan before moving to France for the 2018 campaign.