Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane in fresh NRL link

Shaun Wane has been linked with a move to St George Illawarra Dragons.

According to Wide World of Sports' The Mole, he has thrown his hat into the ring if Paul McGregor leaves his role as head coach following a post-season review.

Wane has appointed an Australian agent - a move which underlines his desire to coach in the NRL.

"I’d very much like to get an opportunity to test myself as a head coach in the NRL," he said recently.

“There’s no better challenge than testing yourself in the toughest arena and on a week-to-week basis, that’s the NRL.

“I’ve had success in Super League, now I want to transfer that to the NRL.”

Wane, who is working part-time with Scotland RU, was recently linked with Newcastle Knights.

He left hometown club Wigan at the end of last season with a third Grand Final triumph, adding to the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge he had previously won since succeeding Michael Maguire in 2012.