Ex-Wigan Warriors forward Callum Field joins Leigh Centurions

Callum Field has signed a one-year deal with Leigh Centurions following his release from Wigan at the end of last season.

The forward played 10 games for Wigan in 2017 and '18 but failed to make Adrian Lam's side, and spent this season on loan at Dewsbury Rams.

Field previously said he was willing to drop down to the Championship in the hope that more game-time may secure him a route back to Super League.

He said: “I have played against Leigh before and know they are always a tough team to beat and I’m looking forward to being part of the squad coach John Duffy is assembling.

“I have played a number of games in the Championship so know exactly what to expect. John is a straightforward coach who demands his teams work hard.”

Field has also played for Swinton and London Skolars on dual-registration.

Leigh head coach John Duffy said: “I coached Callum over at Wigan when he was about 16.

"He’s one of the best forwards I’ve seen come through in recent years but he didn’t get the opportunities at Wigan.

“He played at Dewsbury for a s spell last season so he knows what the Championship is about. It’s going to be a big learning curve for him and hopefully he can get plenty of game time.

“Callum is an aggressive player, someone I like watching and someone who fits in with how we want to play.”

Leigh have made a string of contract announcements today, including new deals for ex-Warriors Tom Spencer and Iain Thornley.

And former Wigan hooker Micky Higham will join the club's staff as strength and conditioning coach.

Higham said: "My job will be trying to get the lads in the best possible condition for the season. I've always enjoyed training and I have my own gym in Leigh and it's a part of the sport I've always been interested in.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge and I will be trying to apply the principles I lived by as a player – to work hard, set standards and give your all."

