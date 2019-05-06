Ex-Wigan Warriors forward John Bateman ruled-out for two months with injury

England international John Bateman will be sidelined for at least six weeks after scans revealed he suffered a fractured eye socket in Canberra's win over Penrith on Saturday.

The Raiders have confirmed the 25-year-old former Bradford and Wigan second rower could be sidelined for up to eight weeks after announcing he will require surgery.

Bateman, who has made a big impact in his first season in the NRL, was hurt tackling Panthers forward Viliame Kikau and was sent to hospital after failing his head injury assessment.

A club statement said: "Raiders forward John Bateman will miss 6-8 weeks after it was confirmed today he will require surgery on an eye-socket fracture.

"Bateman will miss 6-8 weeks and is expected to return between rounds 15-17."