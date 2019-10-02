Ex-Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton set to miss Canberra's NRL Grand Final

Ryan Sutton will miss out on the Grand Final
Ryan Sutton looks set to miss out on playing in Sunday's NRL Grand Final.

Ricky Stuart has named his Canberra side to take on Sydney Roosters, and ex-Warriors prop Sutton is not in the line-up.

He is one of four reserves for the decider - the Green Machine's first Grand Final in 25 years.

Ex-Warrior John Bateman is in the second-row while his England team-mate, ex-Leeds winger Ryan Hall, is one of four reserves for the Roosters.

Despite missing the matchday squad for a third successive week, Sutton has impressed in his debut NRL campaign since leaving Wigan and was rewarded with a contract extension from Canberra.

He will be joined by ex-Warriors team-mate George Williams next season.