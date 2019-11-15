Fans' reactions to Wigan Warriors 2020 home kit

Warriors fans have reacted on social media to Wigan Warriors’ 2020 kit reveal.
Here is a selection of their views ...
@GillyClarkeMCFC: “Like that, like that a lot.”
Mike Hampson: “May grow on me but first impression, don’t like it.”
Rachel Brannigan: “At least its not got hoover on the front.”
Andy Bulman: “Shocking didn’t like it first time around.”
Rob Lord: “I normally moan about the kits lol but this is by far the best one we've had for a while. I really like it.”
Dave Quinn: “Going back a few years there... Frano Botica days. I prefer the full hoops but a shirt doesn’t do the business on the pitch its those wearing it! Just wear it with pride boys.”
Daniel Jones: “Love it.”
Widnes fan, @VikingHugheso: “Glorious, excellent shirt by a quality brand, not at all jealous because we're stuck with a jarg brand no-one ever heard of!”
Booga Donovandoni: “It’s a yes from Warwickshire Warriors.”
Lee Kelly: “Possibly the best Wigan have had since...........the last time they used this design!”
Iain Halley: “Best one in a long time.”
Stephen Ashton: “I likely. Will sell well.”
Susan Woods: “Stick to the Cherry & White stripes!”
@wiganerjd: “Sexy.”