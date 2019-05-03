FC Barcelona promote Wigan Warriors' game to their 30 MILLION Twitter followers

Hours after Lionel Messi's moment of magic, FC Barcelona helped promote Wigan's game at Camp Nou with a tweet to the club's 30 MILLION followers.



They posted a graphic featuring Zak Hardaker and Catalans' Sam Tomkins under the headline: "It will be epic."

Adrian Lam's side clash with the Challenge Cup holders in a historic Super League clash on Saturday, May 18.

The @FCBarcelona Twitter account has 29.5m followers - an incredible figure greater than the biggest sports clubs in the world.

To put that into perspective, Man United have 19m, Liverpool 11m, New England Patriots 4.5m and New York Yankees 3.4m.

Wigan Warriors have 115,000 and Catalans 29,500.

The timing of their tweet couldn't have been much better - less than a day after Messi had scored a stunning freekick in a 3-0 Champions League victory against Liverpool.

Catalans hope Barca's help in promoting the match will help them draw a Super League record crowd of more than 25,000.