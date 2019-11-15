First look at Wigan Warriors' 2020 home kit

Wigan Warriors' 2020 home kit has been officially revealed.

Drawing influence from the club’s illustrious past as they build for a bright future, hummel’s first offering as Wigan Warriors’ official technical kit partner is an iconic look back to the 90s, with the shirt featuring a strong influence from Wigan’s memorable Grand Slam season of 1994-95.

The most notable additions for the 2020 season is the incorporation of the design of Wigan’s 1994-95 season, which saw Wigan produce some of their greatest ever rugby, securing the first ever ‘Grand Slam’ of prizes available: Regal Trophy, League, Challenge Cup and Premiership.

The team were also selected as ‘Team of the Year’ for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards and set a Rugby League record points tally for all games in a single season (1,735 from 45).

Wigan Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski said: “We’re extremely excited and proud to reveal the hummel Wigan Warriors Home Kit. The iconic shirt of the 1994-95 ‘Grand Slam’ was the ultimate inspiration for the 2020 shirt as we look back to that legendary season 25-years on.

"We’re hoping that this can provide the inspiration for memorable season in 2020 with the whole club - players, staff and fans – excited for the upcoming Betfred Super League campaign.

"I’m certain this prove to be a fan favourite shirt and we’re looking forward to seeing our loyal supporters at our fan event at Warriors World in the Grand Arcade this evening where two of our star-signings George Burgess and Mitch Clark will be on hand to show you the new kit.”

Commercial Director of hummel Neil Burke commented: "We are extremely excited to be partnering one of the most iconic rugby league clubs in the world. We have been working closely with the club to produce an outstanding collection for next season, which we know will excite the fans, taking inspiration from the Grand Slam season of 1994-95.”

The new kit will be available to purchase at Warriors World situated in the Grand Arcade from 10am today (Friday) and later this evening, 2020 star-signings George Burgess and Mitch Clark will be in attendance to meet and greet Warriors fans at Warriors World from 6pm-8pm alongside Wigan Warriors’ Official Mascot ‘Mighty Max’ and the Warriors Girls Cheerleaders. Parking will be available until 8.30pm.

Fans can purchase the Wigan Warriors 2020 hummel Home Kit online at https://store.wiganwarriors.com