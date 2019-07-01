Five Wigan Warriors play at amateur ground in Championship clash

Five Wigan first-team squad players played in a Championship match at an amateur ground yesterday as Swinton won 36-28 against Rochdale.

The RFL controversially allowed the Hornets to stage their match with the Lions at Rochdale Mayfield’s ground as their own pitch wasn't ready.

Jack Wells scored one of their tries while Samy Kibula, Liam Byrne and Craig Mullen also played on either loan or dual-registration, while centre James Worthington was in the Hornets side.

The decision to allow the game to be played at an amateur ground sparked anger from Swinton – Wigan’s dual-registration partners – with chairman Andy Mazey telling TotalRL.com: “It’s supposed to be a professional sport, there are minimum standards we have to comply to. I understand there have to be dispensations, but to be able to use a facility that’s sub-standard is not right.”

He later tweeted: "Mayfield are a credit to the amateur game and my frustration never lay with them and no disrespect was ever meant to the facility which at its level is a good one and serves the community fantastically."

Wigan's halfback Josh Woods, on loan at Leigh for the season, started as the Centurions won 22-18 at Sheffield. Liam Forsyth, recently released by the Warriors, scored two tries for Leigh.

In League One, Wigan's academy halfback Harry Smith struck a goal for London Skolars in a 28-6 home loss to Whitehaven.