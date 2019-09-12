'Fixture switch cost Wigan Warriors £50,000', reveals Ian Lenagan

Ian Lenagan reckons the decision to switch tonight's game at short notice has cost Wigan around £50,000.

Wigan's game with Castleford was only changed to the Thursday night slot, to accommodate the Sky Sports cameras, last weekend.

It was originally scheduled for Friday.

Writing in the matchday programme, Warriors chairman Lenagan said he shared fans' "disappointment" at the late switch - but didn't criticise the broadcaster, which pays the game £40m a year, from which clubs receive around £2m.

"The change to Thursday evening has undoubtedly affected many people and, financially, will affect Wigan as a club significantly to the tune of probably £50,000," wrote Lenagan.

"We share with all fans the disappointment at the change but understand fully the right of our broadcaster, Sky, to select the games for TV and can well appreciate the consequential fairness of all the relegation games being scheduled simultaneously on Friday.

"Sky have been extremely helped in the changes sought this season and, I'm sure, will help next year again to gain even more mutual improvements as the new structures bed in."

He also said TV viewing figures were up 27 per cent in August.