11 photos from Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly with Bootle
Goals from Thelo Aasgaard, Tom Naylor and Callum Lang ensured Wigan Athletic maintained their 100 per cent record in pre-season with a 3-1 victory at Bootle.
Sunday, 25th July 2021
Updated
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 3:46 pm
Aasgaard opened the scoring with a cool finish into the bottom corner on the 20-minute mark, with Naylor heading home No.2 on half-time.
Lang made it 3-0 at the start of the second half before Bootle pulled one back late on.
