Wigan Athletic v Stoke City (Photos: Bernard Platt)

20 photos from Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly with Stoke City

Latics fans ended 507 days of hurt in midweek after finally being allowed back into the DW Stadium to cheer on their side.

By Stuart Bannerman
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:36 pm

A bumper crowd saw Leam Richardson’s men see off Championship outfit Stoke City – Nick Powell and all – by the odd goal in three.

Callum Lang and Stephen Humphrys scored the goals for Latics, who host local rivals Preston tomorrow night in the final warm-up fixture.

1. Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Pre-season friendly

2. Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Latics on the attack

3. Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Latics celebrate

4. Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Thelo Aasgaard

