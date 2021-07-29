20 photos from Wigan Athletic's pre-season friendly with Stoke City
Latics fans ended 507 days of hurt in midweek after finally being allowed back into the DW Stadium to cheer on their side.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 3:36 pm
A bumper crowd saw Leam Richardson’s men see off Championship outfit Stoke City – Nick Powell and all – by the odd goal in three.
Callum Lang and Stephen Humphrys scored the goals for Latics, who host local rivals Preston tomorrow night in the final warm-up fixture.
