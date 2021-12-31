2021 - A Question of Wigan: The answers!
How did you fare...here are the answers!
LATICS
1) Stephen Humphrys (for Rochdale!)
2) Callum Lang
3) Gillingham (a), lost 1-0
4) Doncaster, Sunderland, Crewe, Shrewsbury
5) Zach Clough
6) James Beattie and Rob Kelly
7) Gwion Edwards
8) James McClean
9) Solihull Moors
10) Stephen Crainey
WARRIORS
11) Leigh (a)
12) Hull
13) Catalans Dragons
14) Leeds
15) – (from) Tony Clubb, Dom Manfredi, Ben Flower, Kevin Brown, Joel Tomkins, Lewis Tierney, Lee Mossop
16) Newcastle Thunder
17) Iain Thornley
18) 150
19) Wigan St Pat’s
20) Martin Gleeson
GENERAL
21) Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows
22) Harry Coppell and Emily Borthwick
23) Deanery
24) Nursing
25) St John Rigby College
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20