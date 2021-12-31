2021 - A Question of Wigan: The answers!

How did you fare...here are the answers!

By Paul Kendrick
Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:34 am
Updated Friday, 31st December 2021, 11:43 am
The DW Stadium

LATICS

1) Stephen Humphrys (for Rochdale!)

2) Callum Lang

3) Gillingham (a), lost 1-0

4) Doncaster, Sunderland, Crewe, Shrewsbury

5) Zach Clough

6) James Beattie and Rob Kelly

7) Gwion Edwards

8) James McClean

9) Solihull Moors

10) Stephen Crainey

WARRIORS

11) Leigh (a)

12) Hull

13) Catalans Dragons

14) Leeds

15) – (from) Tony Clubb, Dom Manfredi, Ben Flower, Kevin Brown, Joel Tomkins, Lewis Tierney, Lee Mossop

16) Newcastle Thunder

17) Iain Thornley

18) 150

19) Wigan St Pat’s

20) Martin Gleeson

GENERAL

21) Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows

22) Harry Coppell and Emily Borthwick

23) Deanery

24) Nursing

25) St John Rigby College

