A football tournament with mental health in Mind

Teams from across the north west will compete in a 10-hour, seven-a-side tournament played in a league and cup-style format.

Winstanley Warriors will host the festival on Sunday, August 29.

Marc Brown and Chris Telford are the event coordinators, and said: “Our primary purpose behind the event is to raise awareness for the importance of mental health.

“All donations will go to Lancashire Mind.

“By incorporating football this will bring men and women together promoting the physical and mental benefits of exercise for an overall healthier lifestyle and also raise much needed funds for the charity to support people in our community with mental health issues.”