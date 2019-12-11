A 'massive, massive step forward' for Wigan Athletic manager

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook was left to reflect on a 'massive, massive step forward' - despite admitting his side fully deserved to beat high-flying West Brom.



Latics were the better side for the majority of an entertaining encounter at the DW - despite not having won for eight matches, and their opponents having won six on the spin.

After Jamal Lowe forced a great save from Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnston ein the first half, Latics took the lead five minutes after the restart.

Skipper Sam Morsy's 30-yard strike was tipped on to the post by Johnstone, who then unwittingly diverted the ball over the line for an own goal.

It was very nearly 2-0 shortly after, with Michael Jacobs taking delivery of a clever free-kick routine, only to fire against the bar.

And Latics were punished in ridiculous fashion on the hour mark, with one of the most unusual goals of this or any other season.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has turned his back on the play to have a quick drink in his goal, before returning to the field of play to pick up a backpass from Kal Naismith.

Referee Oliver Langford rightly awarded a free-kick, which was touched by Jake Livermore into the path of Charlie Austin, who fired home from six yards.

That was pretty much the sum total of the West Brom threat - but Cook's glass was half-full after the game.

"It's a massive, massive step forward for us," he said.

"In the situation we're in - irrespective of the goal we conceded - I think the level of performance was there from us for everyone to see.

"And that's the most pleasing thing for me as a manager.

"At the same time, you have to be disappointed it's not all three points.

"We're on about a West Brom team that's outstanding...they've lost in 20, they score a lot of goals and don't concede many.

"But tonight, Jamie Jones has caught one header, and I don't think they've had another effort (apart from the goal).

"That's great credit to our team play, our work ethic and our desire.

"We've hit the bar, Jamal Lowe's forced a fantastic save from the goalkeeper, we had another chance late on.

"So on reflection of the game, it would have been fair for us to win.

"But we respect the point, it's a point, and we move on."