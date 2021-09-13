A United front for Wigan Athletic star and his son!

Will Keane fires home the winner after great work from Callum Lang

Not only did the striker grab his second and third goals of the campaign as Latics saw off Doncaster 2-1 at the DW, he also had one eye on events at Old Trafford.

And the former Manchester United junior was delighted to hear Cristiano Ronaldo also grabbing a brace against Newcastle on his Premier League return.

Which made for something of a dilemma for his young son, who joined him pitchside in full Latics strip after Saturday's game.

"My little boy's a big United fan as well, he actually had his kit this morning with 'Ronaldo' on the back," Keane laughed.

"He was a bit disappointed he had to take it off, and put his Wigan 'Daddy' kit on to come to our game!

"On a serious note, it's exciting to see Ronaldo back, being a United fan I'm absolutely buzzing.

"I had a feeling he'd score a couple of goals, so I'm chuffed to bits.

"He left the year before I became a scholar there, so I just missed him, I'm gutted about that.

"But he's somebody I've obviously watched - especially being a fan - and tried to pick things up from.

"He's a bit older now but he's such an elite athlete, and he's still clearly got that hunger to keep going and achieve even more in the game."

Keane has also admitted his heart was in his mouth when he scored what proved to be the winner against Doncaster, from what appeared to be an offside position.

"I had a little glance at the linesman," he said. "But I played on - as you have to do - and put it in the back of the net.

"It seemed like I was in a lot of space, it was a great knockdown from Langy, and fortunately it fell our way.

"I was unlucky earlier in the season, I think against Wycombe, and it was probably inches off.

"So this one we'll take and I think we deserved it on the balance of the whole game."