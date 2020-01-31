AC Milan move OFF for Wigan Athletic star

Antonee Robinson's dream move from Wigan Athletic to Italian giants AC Milan is OFF.



The 22-year-old had been expected to sign for Milan ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, after Latics accepted a £6million offer for his services.

The USA international underwent a medical examination in Milan, although further medical tests with the Italian authorities were required, which were subject to a 72-hour deadline.

As such, the deal could not be formally ratified before the deadline, and the player will return to Wigan.