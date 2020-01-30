AC Milan swoop for Wigan Athletic defender

Antonee Robinson looks to be on his way to AC Milan with the Italian giants understood to have had a bid accepted by Wigan Athletic.

The 22-year-old emerged as a shock target for Milan midway through the January transfer window.

And sources in Italy are now saying the deal is done, with 24 hours to go before Friday's transfer deadline.

Robinson only joined Latics six months ago from Everton for £2million, having spent last season on loan at the DW.

But his consistency in the first half of this term quickly alerted the Rossoneri, with a fee believed to be more than three times that figure having been accepted.

Everton would be due a sell-on as per the terms of the deal that took Robinson to Wigan.

But the move would still represent a massive profit for Latics, who have Tom Pearce - who also joined last summer from Leeds - as a ready-made replacement, having recovered from long-term injury.