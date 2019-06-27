All systems go on and off the field for Wigan Athletic

The DW Stadium will host a game for the first time in 54 days on Friday night following annual pitch maintenance – one of several ways in which Wigan Athletic have been upgrading their infrastructure in the off-season.

And while Wigan Warriors will feel the first benefit of the improved playing surface for the visit of Salford, Latics executive chairman Darren Royle says the town's football club will also be reaping the rewards before too long.

“There’s been a lot of work going on since we (IEC) took over, that some fans might not necessarily so,” he said.

“As well as the playing surface, we’ve upgraded the ticketing system at the DW to make it easier and more accessible, there’s plans to upgrade parts of the stadium, the big screen’s going up, the club shop’s also being done.

“We’re really focusing on that ‘fan experience’, to make it as good as we possibly can for supporters.

“But obviously nothing helps that more than the football out on the pitch, and that comes back to the players we have and recruitment for the future.”