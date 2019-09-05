'Amazing' opportunity for Wigan Athletic star

Kieffer Moore is relishing the chance to learn from the best as he aims to make his Wales debut this weekend alongside global superstar Gareth Bale.

The Wigan Athletic striker has joined up with Ryan Giggs’ squad, who are aiming to get their Euro 2020 campaign back on track after back-to-back defeats against Croatia and Hungary.

Wales take on Azerbaijan at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night, before hosting Belarus on Monday.

And Moore – who joined Latics from Barnsley last month for £2.5million – admits linking up with Bale and Co is a dream come true.

“Training is amazing,” he acknowledged.

“Getting to train with the likes of Gareth Bale and all those types of players...it’s good to see what they are really like and test yourself at the same time.”

Moore is hoping to take advantage of the absence of several big names to make his mark in the Welsh picture.

Aaron Ramsey and David Brooks headline the list of unavailable players, but that has given the likes of Moore the chance to stake his claim.

And he says the set-up he’s encountered has afforded him every chance to show what he can do.

“Everything you need is on your doorstep,” Moore recognised.

“It is really good, everything is really professional.

“They have not left any stone unturned.”

The 27-year-old was actually born in Cornwall, but pledged his allegiance to Wales due to his ancestry.

“My Grandad is from Wales,” Moore revealed. “He is very proud of me and absolutely buzzing.”

Latics duo David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew are also hoping to be involved on Friday night as Scotland host Russia, before entertaining Roberto Martinez’s Belgium on Monday.