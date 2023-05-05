The four-weekly wage cycle was again not hit on Friday morning.

It’s the latest issue in a season full of problems – mostly off the pitch - which have resulted in the staff not receiving their wages on time on FOUR occasions.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

The latest incident caused the club to be deducted three points, which effectively sealed their relegation straight back to League One.

Wigan Today has received assurances from high-ranking officials that the wages ‘will absolutely be paid’ later today – so technically not in breach of any legal requirement.

But the players have again had their patience – and loyalty – stretched at the end of a tumultuous campaign, while supporters will be left wondering what on earth is going on.