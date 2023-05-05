Another delay in Wigan Athletic wages - but they 'will be paid today'
Wigan Athletic’s players have been left waiting for their wages once again.
The four-weekly wage cycle was again not hit on Friday morning.
It’s the latest issue in a season full of problems – mostly off the pitch - which have resulted in the staff not receiving their wages on time on FOUR occasions.
The latest incident caused the club to be deducted three points, which effectively sealed their relegation straight back to League One.
Wigan Today has received assurances from high-ranking officials that the wages ‘will absolutely be paid’ later today – so technically not in breach of any legal requirement.
But the players have again had their patience – and loyalty – stretched at the end of a tumultuous campaign, while supporters will be left wondering what on earth is going on.
The squad are enjoying a day off today, ahead of two days of training ahead of the final game of the season against Rotherham at the DW on Monday.