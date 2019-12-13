Ant back on deck for Wigan Athletic

Anthony Pilkington’s return from injury has given Latics a timely boost ahead of today’s crucial Championship visit of Huddersfield Town.

The forward has endured a frustrating campaign to date, with a number of injuries restricting his game-time.

But after sitting out the midweek draw against West Brom – which raised the mood at the DW considerably – he’s back in contention to face the Terriers.

And it’s one of a number of positives for boss Paul Cook, whose squad has been light on numbers of late.

“Pilks is back involved in the squad, and Chey Dunkley is back from suspension,” reported Cook.

“Joe Williams and Kieffer Moore are back on the grass next week, Danny Fox is starting to get out on the grass, Charlie Mulgrew will be a little bit longer, but overall it is pleasing.”

Cook faces selection problems of the welcome variety this afternoon, having made SEVEN changes for the West Brom game.

He was rewarded for his gamble by arguably the best performance of the campaign from his side, who will feel hard done-by at only coming away with a point.

And Cook says the character shown by taking the game to the division’s in-form side was a positive sign moving forwards.

“The most pleasing thing about the club this week has been the performance on Wednesday,” added Cook.

“It’s not about those who are injured or the excuses, because we were deemed as being weak and on our knees before the game.

"Yet we offered up our best performance for a long time so well done to the lads.”