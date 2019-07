Wigan Athletic have completed the re-signing of USA international defender Antonee Robinson from Everton on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the DW Stadium – featuring 26 times for Paul Cook’s side – and joins for a fee believed to be in the region of £2million.

He will face a swift reunion with his old club, with Everton due at the DW for a pre-season friendly next Wednesday (July 24).