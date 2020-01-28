Any win will do, admits Wigan Athletic striker

Any means necessary – that’s the mentality Wigan Athletic will be taking into tonight’s crunch clash against Sheffield Wednesday at the DW.

That’s according to striker Joe Garner, who says Latics must shake off their wretched recent run – only one win from their last 17 matches – if they are to avoid the drop.

“We need to win any way we can,” Garner said. “And that’s what we’ll be doing from now on in.

“We’re down at the bottom of the league table for a reason. But we’re confident we can get out of it.

“We need to stick together, that way we will give ourselves the best chance to sort things out.”

Latics should have an advantage heading into the game, having had 10 days since their last encounter – a 2-1 defeat at Swansea.

Opponents Wednesday were involved in FA Cup action against QPR at the weekend – they won 2-1 on Friday night – which necessitated the scheduled league game being put back three days.

“We’ve had a really good week or so to prepare,” Garner admitted. “The extra days give you the chance to work on things in that little bit more detail than usual.

“Our preparation is always very thorough, it’s just the gap in fixtures gives you a little bit longer to train.

“We’ve used the time to work on the things we know we need to improve on and hopefully that will show against Sheffield Wednesday.

“They had their FA Cup game against QPR at the weekend.

“But I imagine they’ll still be hurting from the Blackburn Rovers game – because it’s never nice to lose 5-0, especially at home.

“We’re hurting as well, we’re coming into this off the back of some bad results and we need the points.

“So we have to be ready for whatever they throw at us.”