Ethan Erhahon in action for Lincoln against Northampton - and former Latics loanee Liam Shaw - last season

Wigan Athletic remain one of a number of clubs who like the look of Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

But hopes that the 24-year-old ace will end up at the Brick Community Stadium are very much a long shot at this stage.

Erhahon was left out of the Lincoln squad for their midweek pre-season friendly against Grimsby Town due to mounting speculation regarding his future.

In addition to Latics, he's also been linked with near-neighbours Bolton Wanderers, as well as Championship outfits Oxford United and Swansea City.

Imps head coach Michael Skubala admitted in midweek it was 'a good idea for him not to play' against Grimsby due to the transfer talk.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, he said: "In this situation, for him and for us, we just thought it was right for him not to play. We will see if anything progresses or not.

"In the transfer window you want everything sorted sooner rather than later, but it is what it is."

At the end of last season, Imps director of football Jez George confirmed the player - who had reportedly been the subject of a failed £600,000 bid from Swansea - would only leave for very big money.

"Ethan's agent is very aware of the number and clubs are very aware of the number and it's up to clubs to meet that valuation," George said.

"It is very early in the summer and we do expect to get offers because Ethan is an outstanding player with outstanding attributes and outstanding potential.

"It would surprise me if there wasn't a club in the Championship that doesn't see his potential."

Swansea have since splashed out for Leyton Orient’s former Manchester United junior midfielder Ethan Galbraith - a club-record sale for the O's - so appear to be out of the running.

Bolton have just pocketed more than £1million for the sale of George Thomason to Wrexham, although it's unlikely they would commit the kind of figure required to land Erhahon.

Latics head coach Ryan Lowe again reiterated this week his need for midfield incomings.

But although one report claimed Latics had stolen a march for Erhahon’s signature, Wigan Today understands there has been no fresh movement.

The player has his admirers at Wigan, but the kind of money Lincoln are looking for means a Championship move - or even Erhahon remaining an Imp for now - remains far more likely for the moment.

Championship duo Preston North End and Stoke City are also understood to be watching developments, although they have yet to show their hand with a bid.

For now, Latics are focusing their attention on two other positions ahead of the big kick-off against Northampton Town on Saturday week.

One of those positions is wing-back, with winger Dion Rankine understood to be closing in on a move to League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra.

As revealed by Wigan Today at the weekend, Crewe want Rankine – one of a handful of players who don’t appear to fit into the style of play under Lowe – on a season-long loan deal.

Burton Albion and Barrow had also been credited with an interest.