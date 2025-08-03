Are YOU in our 19-strong Wigan Athletic fans gallery from Northampton Town?
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 20:47 BST
Our man Bernard Platt was in and among the crowd at the Brick Community Stadium as Wigan Athletic kicked-off their League One programme with a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town.
1. LATICS FANS GALLERY V NORTHAMPTON TOWN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. LATICS FANS GALLERY V NORTHAMPTON TOWN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. LATICS FANS GALLERY V NORTHAMPTON TOWN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. LATICS FANS GALLERY V NORTHAMPTON TOWN
. Photo: Bernard Platt
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.