Arrest made for 'racially aggravated' offence during Wigan Athletic's clash at Carlisle United

Latics were 2-0 winners at Carlisle in the FA Cup on Saturday

A man has been arrested following a racially aggravated public order offence during Wigan Athletic's FA Cup first-round tie at Carlisle United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbria Police confirmed the arrest follows alleged racial abuse towards a Latics player during the visitors' 2-0 victory at Brunton Park.

"A 37-year-old man from Carlisle was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order," read a police statement. "He remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 51 of 2 November 2024.

"You can also phone on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

Extra-time goals from substitutes Scott Smith and Jonny Smith saw Latics through to the second round.

The home side played for all but the first 15 minutes with 10 men, after Ethan Robson was sent off for a studs up lunge on Latics defender Steven Sessegnon.