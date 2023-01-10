News you can trust since 1853
Arsenal starlet becomes Wigan Athletic's second January signing

Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez has become Wigan Athletic's second January signing in a matter of hours after penning a loan deal until the end of the season.

By Paul Kendrick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:14pm

The 20-year-old England youth international has previously worked with Kolo Toure's No.2, Kevin Betsy, at both Arsenal and in the Three Lions set-up.

Wigan Athletic plot return of wonderkid from Leeds United
He spent last season on loan at League One outfit Portsmouth, scoring once in 10 appearances.

Miguel Azeez has joined Latics on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season
Azeez was then loaned out to Spanish second division side Ibiza, before being recalled last week.

He'll wear the No.20 shirt during his time at the DW.

Azeez follows in the footsteps of free agent Steven Caulker – who signed on Monday night for the rest of the season – in joining the Latics rebuild.

The club are also closing in on Slovan Liberec midfielder Christ Tiehi, 24, with Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo also a target.

And on Tuesday morning, Wigan Today revealed a sensational offer had been submitted to Leeds United to bring Joe Gelhardt back on loan.

