As England celebrate 1,000th game here are some of Three Lions’ most memorable moments

England will celebrate their 1000th senior international on Thursday night when they play Montenegro at Wembley in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Three Lions have thrilled and frustrated generations of their fans down the years, occasionally lifting the entire nation. Here we looks back at some of their most memorable matches.

1990 and Gazza's tears in Turin

England 4-2 West Germany, World Cup final 1966

That unforgettable day at Wembley over 53 years ago remains England’s solitary World Cup triumph. Sir Geoff Hurst’s celebrated hat-trick goal in extra-time spawned the immortal “they think it’s all over” words of commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme and made household names of all Sir Alf Ramsey’s starting line-up. The match that marked the Three Lions’ finest hour had it all, including Wolfgang Weber’s late equaliser and Hurst’s famous second, when the ball was ruled to have crossed the goal-line after rebounding off the underside of the crossbar.

England 0-1 Brazil, World Cup group stage 1970

Four years later in the stifling heat of Guadalajara, world champions England took on champions-elect Brazil in a hugely-anticipated game that signalled the changing of the guard.

Euro 96 exit after Gareth Southgate's penalty shootout miss

Jairzinho struck the decisive second-half goal, but the Three Lions, brilliantly cajoled by the imperious Bobby Moore, pushed arguably one of the greatest-ever sides close. Pele, Rivelinho, Tostao, Carlos Alberto and Paulo Cesar were all in their pomp, while Ramsey’s side won plenty of admirers in defeat. The game also saw the ‘save of the century’ as Gordon Banks somehow kept out Pele’s header.

England 1-1 West Germany, World Cup semi-final 1990

Sir Bobby Robson went mightily close to leading England to a second World Cup final in Italy before a heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to West Germany.

Gary Lineker’s late equaliser ensured a goalless period of extra-time after Andreas Brehme’s deflected shot had given the Germans the lead. Paul Gascoigne’s tears following his yellow card, which would have ruled him out of the final, only added to the drama before Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle both missed their penalties in the shootout.

Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in Munich in 2001

England 1-1 Germany, Euro 1996 semi-final

Terry Venables was also denied the chance to lead England to a second major final and it was especially heart-breaking for Gareth Southgate, the manager behind the Three Lions’ semi-final heroics at Russia 2018.

Stefan Kuntz equalised for Germany after Alan Shearer’s header had given Venables’ side a flying start and a second goal somehow evaded them. Darren Anderton’s shot hit a post and Paul Gascoigne was millimetres away from converting Shearer’s cross before Southgate’s penalty in the shoot-out, with the scores locked at 5-5, was saved, leaving Andreas Moller to slam home the winner.

Germany 1-5 England, World Cup qualifier 2001

The Three Lions went some way to avenging that defeat five years later, humbling their arch rivals in Munich. Michael Owen led the rout with a hat-trick after Carsten Jancker had given Germany the lead, Steven Gerrard lashed home from outside the box and Emile Heskey sealed one of England’s finest displays with their fifth goal. With David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Gerrard orchestrating in midfield, Sven Goran Eriksson’s side inflicted on Germany their first-ever defeat in a World Cup qualifier on home soil and their first at the Olympic Stadium since 1973.