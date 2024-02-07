Ashton Town's Kevin Pollard faces a lengthy time out of the game after sustaining a double leg fracture in midweek

A bumper crowd had turned up at the Barton’s Group Stadium to see second-placed Town host third-placed Atherton, with both sides looking to close the gap on leaders St Helens.

But an unfortunate incident involving Town man Kevin Pollard resulted in the game being stopped.

Town have since confirmed Pollard broke his right leg in two places and will be out of action for a long period of time.

"The club can confirm @kevpollardefc has sustained a double fracture of his right leg, and will undergo surgery," the club posted via social media. "We will work with Kev and his young family to ensure we limit any impact this has on them in the coming weeks/months."

Messages of goodwill soon flooded in.

"Wishing Kev a speedy recovery," tweeted opponents Atherton.

One of Pollard's former clubs, Widnes FC, tweeted: "Devastating to hear this. Wishing Kev all the very best with his recovery."

Jimmy Whyte, chairman of Town's neighbours Ashton Athletic, tweeted: "Speedy recovery Kev from everyone @AshtonAthletic."

South Liverpool FC tweeted: "All at @SouthLplFC are shocked and saddened to learn of the serious and awful injury sustained by @kevpollardefc. “We wish Kev a full and speedy recovery and wish him well at this difficult time."

Lower Breck FC tweeted: "Sorry to hear that gents, all the best to Kev on his recovery."

Pollard was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday, but it’s understood the operation will now take place at Wigan Infirmary on Thursday.